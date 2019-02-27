WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

Today is the 20th anniversary of the St. Louis Arena demolition

Posted 8:19 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32AM, February 27, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Goodbye, Checkerdome! The St. Louis Arena was demolished 20 years ago today. Were you there to see the "Old Barn" fall? Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter.

