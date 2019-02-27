Today is the 20th anniversary of the St. Louis Arena demolition

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Goodbye, Checkerdome! The St. Louis Arena was demolished 20 years ago today. Were you there to see the "Old Barn" fall? Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter.
