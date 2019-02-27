Webster University holds fourth annual Diversity and Inclusion Summit

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. –Marilyn Brooker is a keynote speaker at Webster University's fourth annual Diversity and Inclusion Summit. She joins us to talk about financial literacy.
The summit began on February 26 and continues through February 28. For more information visit www.webster.edu/live
Schedule of events:
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Luhr Building
475 E Lockwood Ave
Saint Louis, MO 63119
8:30-9:00 am
Registration
9:00-9:15 a.m.
Opening Remarks
9:15-10:15 a.m.
A Conversation with Neal Richardson (BS ‘09, MBA ‘12) & Presentation of Young Game Changer Award
Interviewed by Vanessa Davis (MA '04, DMGT '15), Webster University Alumni Association President
10:15-10:30 a.m.
Break
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Reflections of Women and People of Color from the Field of Media Studies and the Advertising Profession
11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
Break
11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Financial Literacy as the Great Equalizer
Lunch provided with advance registration
12:45-1:45 pm
Finding Understanding in Discomfort
Presented by the Webster University Multicultural Center & International Student Affairs
1:45-2:00 p.m.
Break
2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Diversity & Inclusion Dance Performance
Beckah Reed's Composition II class will perform contemporary works that they have choreographed with the topic of Diversity and Inclusion as their focus.
3:00 – 3:15 p.m.
Closing Thoughts
Thursday, February 28
Loretto Hilton Center
130 Edgar Road
Saint Louis, MO 63119
8:30-9:00 a.m.
Registration
9:00-9:15 a.m.
Opening Remarks
9:15-10:30 a.m.
Keynote Address: Marilyn Booker, Managing Director & Head of Urban Markets Group, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
10:30 – 10:45 a.m.
Break
10:45-11:45 am
Navigating Corporate America as Diverse Professionals
Concurrent Events:
11:30 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.
Revolutionary Bodies: Eighty Years of Chinese Concert Dance
Location: Browning Hall Auditorium
12 - 1:30 p.m.
Student Bazaar
Location: East Academic Building, Edward Jones Commons
1:30-3:00 p.m.
Race
A play presented by Civic Arts Company
Location: Browning Hall, Auditorium
3:00-3:15 p.m.
Closing Thoughts
Location: Browning Hall, Auditorium