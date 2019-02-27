Webster University holds fourth annual Diversity and Inclusion Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. –Marilyn Brooker is a keynote speaker at Webster University's fourth annual Diversity and Inclusion Summit. She joins us to talk about financial literacy.

The summit began on February 26 and continues through February 28. For more information visit www.webster.edu/live

Schedule of events:

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Luhr Building

475 E Lockwood Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63119



8:30-9:00 am

Registration



9:00-9:15 a.m.

Opening Remarks



9:15-10:15 a.m.

A Conversation with Neal Richardson (BS ‘09, MBA ‘12) & Presentation of Young Game Changer Award

Interviewed by Vanessa Davis (MA '04, DMGT '15), Webster University Alumni Association President



10:15-10:30 a.m.

Break



10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Reflections of Women and People of Color from the Field of Media Studies and the Advertising Profession



11:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Break

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Financial Literacy as the Great Equalizer

Lunch provided with advance registration

12:45-1:45 pm

Finding Understanding in Discomfort

Presented by the Webster University Multicultural Center & International Student Affairs

1:45-2:00 p.m.

Break

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Diversity & Inclusion Dance Performance

Beckah Reed's Composition II class will perform contemporary works that they have choreographed with the topic of Diversity and Inclusion as their focus.

3:00 – 3:15 p.m.

Closing Thoughts

Thursday, February 28

Loretto Hilton Center

130 Edgar Road

Saint Louis, MO 63119



8:30-9:00 a.m.

Registration

9:00-9:15 a.m.

Opening Remarks

9:15-10:30 a.m.

Keynote Address: Marilyn Booker, Managing Director & Head of Urban Markets Group, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Break

10:45-11:45 am

Navigating Corporate America as Diverse Professionals

Concurrent Events:

11:30 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.

Revolutionary Bodies: Eighty Years of Chinese Concert Dance

Location: Browning Hall Auditorium

12 - 1:30 p.m.

Student Bazaar

Location: East Academic Building, Edward Jones Commons

1:30-3:00 p.m.

Race

A play presented by Civic Arts Company

Location: Browning Hall, Auditorium

3:00-3:15 p.m.

Closing Thoughts

Location: Browning Hall, Auditorium