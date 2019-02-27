WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

Webster University holds fourth annual Diversity and Inclusion Summit

Posted 8:28 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55AM, February 27, 2019

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. –Marilyn Brooker is a keynote speaker at Webster University's fourth annual Diversity and Inclusion Summit. She joins us to talk about financial literacy.

The summit began on February 26 and continues through February 28. For more information visit www.webster.edu/live

Schedule of events:

Wednesday, Feb. 27
Luhr Building
475 E Lockwood Ave
Saint Louis, MO 63119

8:30-9:00 am
Registration

9:00-9:15 a.m.
Opening Remarks

9:15-10:15 a.m.
A Conversation with Neal Richardson (BS ‘09, MBA ‘12) & Presentation of Young Game Changer Award
Interviewed by Vanessa Davis (MA '04, DMGT '15), Webster University Alumni Association President

10:15-10:30 a.m.
Break

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Reflections of Women and People of Color from the Field of Media Studies and the Advertising Profession

11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
Break

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Financial Literacy as the Great Equalizer
Lunch provided with advance registration

12:45-1:45 pm
Finding Understanding in Discomfort

Presented by the Webster University Multicultural Center & International Student Affairs 

1:45-2:00 p.m.
Break

2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Diversity & Inclusion Dance Performance
Beckah Reed's Composition II class will perform contemporary works that they have choreographed with the topic of Diversity and Inclusion as their focus.

3:00 – 3:15 p.m.
Closing Thoughts

Thursday, February 28
Loretto Hilton Center
130 Edgar Road
Saint Louis, MO 63119

8:30-9:00 a.m.
Registration

9:00-9:15 a.m.
Opening Remarks

9:15-10:30 a.m.
Keynote Address: Marilyn Booker, Managing Director & Head of Urban Markets Group, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

10:30 – 10:45 a.m.

Break

10:45-11:45 am
Navigating Corporate America as Diverse Professionals

Concurrent Events:

11:30 a.m. – 12:50 p.m.

Revolutionary Bodies: Eighty Years of Chinese Concert Dance

Location: Browning Hall Auditorium

12 - 1:30 p.m.

Student Bazaar

Location: East Academic Building, Edward Jones Commons

1:30-3:00 p.m.
Race
A play presented by Civic Arts Company 

Location: Browning Hall, Auditorium

3:00-3:15 p.m.
Closing Thoughts

Location: Browning Hall, Auditorium

