Addressing the big Soulard Mardi Gras concerns: Weather, transportation, bathrooms

ST. LOUIS – Every year there are three major concerns for people heading to Soulard this Saturday for the Grand Parade and Mardi Gras festivities: weather, transportation, and where to go to the bathroom.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Mardi Gras organizers said they don't expect the weather to be a problem for the parade. However, they’re reminding revelers to dress for cold temperatures.

St. Louis police will have a heavy presence in Soulard as well. About 500 uniformed and undercover officers will be on patrol looking for underage drinkers and to keep the peace.

No parking will be allowed in Soulard, either. Metro recommends taking a MetroLink train or bus to the Civic Center Metro Station. From there you can catch a shuttle to Soulard. It’s a $5 round-trip.

No cans, bottles, coolers, or backpacks will be allowed in the festival zone.

The Grand Parade begins Saturday at 11 a.m. near Busch Stadium and heads south on Broadway and finishes just before the Anheuser-Busch brewery.

Mardi Gras officials strongly encourage revelers to respect the neighborhood. Nearly a thousand portable toilets will be set up throughout the neighborhood. Officials said if you can't find a toilet then you aren’t looking hard enough.