Amazon surprises middle school with donation for Black History Month

Windsor, CT (WFSB ) — February is Black History Month and the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, celebrated by holding a special tour at their Connecticut fulfillment center on Wednesday.

Awe and excitement filled the air as soon as students from Hartford’s Thirman Middle School hopped off the bus at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Windsor.

“At first, I was like, ‘oh Amazon, are we going to like an Amazon Rainforest’ and then the bus dropped us here and then I was like oh my lord I didn’t expect to be here,” said Kasmaesha Carrasco.

Amazon had an exclusive tour for the students to celebrate Black History Month and show them how science, technology, engineering and mathematics can be applied.

“Milner is a school that is predominantly Hispanic and African American, and our kids are so capable and just coming here today and seeing this got them really excited,” said Jasmin Harding, Thirman Milner School Assistant Principal.

Around 1,500 employees work at the 1.2 million square foot facility that’s about the size of 28 football fields.

“I’m excited for you because you guys get the opportunity to see what a lot of people don’t get a chance to see,” said Richard Dyce, Director of Operations at Windsor Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Richard Dyce runs the show at the facility.

“I personally like Black History Month because it teaches you about the past, but I’m going to flip it today and talk about the future,” Dyce said.

Dyce was born in Jamaica and moved to the U.S. when he was in the fifth grade.

He went to Florida State University studying electrical engineering and then got his masters at Yale.

He worked in aerospace and has been with Amazon for about two years.

Students had the opportunity to see how the packages they order online make it to their front doorstep.

In the end, Amazon surprised the school with a $15,000 check to be applied to STEM studies.

Dyce left the students with two factors for success.

“Hard work and what’s the second piece, great attitude. That’s what I’m talking about you guys are on point,” Dyce said.

The Thirman Milner School is expected to expand next year with a middle school and a lot of this money will be going toward their STEM program.