Black History Visionaries: DeBorah Ahmed

Posted 4:09 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, February 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS - We recognize DeBorah Ahmed as a Black History Visionary for her outstanding achievements in public service, uplifting the urban St. Louis community, and her contributions in the area of social justice.

DeBorah Ahmed is the Executive Director of the Better Family Life Cultural, Educational, and Business Center. This organization helps to unite families and empower communities in the Metropolitan St. Louis area.

If you want to learn more about Better Family Life or want to give to their efforts, visit www.betterfamilylife.org.

