Source: Harper, Phillies agree to $330M, 13-year deal

Posted 2:11 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:19PM, February 28, 2019

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals advances from first to third in the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 29, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

Harper’s agreement was first reported by the MLB Network.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

