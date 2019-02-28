Concerns about snow for the St. Louis Mardi Gras forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The snow in the forecast for Saturday is raising concerns for the big Soulard Mardi Gras Parade. The Mardi Gras Foundation, St. Louis Police, and Metro will hold a briefing today. on the forecast for this weekend.

Workers are already putting up tents and getting ready for the weekend. Organizers tell us they don't expect the weather to be an issue, but if it snows Saturday afternoon or evening the cleanup process could take longer.

"We've had weather for worse than what we anticipate this weekend in you know in 2009 I think we had eight or nine inches of snow on Friday before the parade," said Mack Bradley.

This is the 40th year for the grand parade at Mardi Gras in Soulard. The parade starts at 11am Saturday at Busch Stadium and heads south, ending at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.