Farmington woman killed in accident on icy roads

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 30-year-old Farmington woman died Thursday afternoon following an accident caused by icy road conditions.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place around 2:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 67, just south of New Perrine Road.

Investigators said the driver of a 1998 Jeep Cherokee lost control of his vehicle, slid in front of a tractor-trailer, and struck the 18-wheeler.

The passenger in the Jeep, Audrey Lawson, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3 p.m. The driver was seriously injured and taken to Mercy Hospital South. Both were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

