ST. LOUIS, Mo. — February is National Children's Dental Health Month. The St. Louis Dental Center in Lafayette Square is giving away free tooth fairy care packages throughout February to encourage parents to introduce dental care to young children.

To learn more about St. Louis Dental Center Services and schedule an appointment, call 314-833-2700. More information: stldentalcenter.org or visit facebook.com/stldentalcenter.