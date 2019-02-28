Harsh winter weather has proved problematic for some local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The winter has brought with it snow that has come down at just the wrong time for some local small businesses.

Chef Rick Lewis, owner of Grace Meat + Three, a southern-style restaurant serves up comfort food. The restaurant has had to shut its doors three times this winter because of bad weather. Those shutdowns have come on weekends when he would typically expect to see the bulk of his business.

“When those storms come in it just kills business,” Lewis said.

He hopes customers will come out and support local businesses throughout the rest of the winter because he said many businesses have taken a big financial hit this winter.

“There are many small businesses here in The Grove,” he said. “Just be safe and support small businesses because, you know, it really stings.”

One business that has been able to remain open throughout this winter is TopGolf. The entertainment venue has heaters that keep the temperature about 25 degrees warmer than the air temperature.

“We don’t have any weather that stops us,” said Topgolf's Director of Instruction Alex Graf. “Even when we had that massive 16 inches of snow, we still had people here playing golf. I had a lesson I was giving at 5 o’clock that evening.”

Kurt Barks was with co-workers hitting golf balls at Topgolf on Thursday.

“It reminds you that summer is right around the corner which is good,” he said. “It kind of helps you stay positive through all the negative snow and ice and everything St. Louis gets to live through.”