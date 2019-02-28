ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It can be sad when our favorite stores go out of business and close shop. As the retail landscape changes many of these stores simply can't compete. The closings can result in liquidation sales but they can also bring dramatic changes in return policies, questions about un-used gift cards, and warranties. The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to educate themselves when retailers announce store closings in order to avoid disappointment at the point of sale.
How to avoid disappointment when shopping a store closing sale
-
Johnny Mac’s closing retail stores and selling team division
-
Payless is closing all its 2,100 US stores
-
Struggling Sears to close 80 more stores as it awaits bids to stay in business
-
Payless plans to close during its second bankruptcy, costing 16,000 workers their jobs
-
Toys ‘R’ Us wants to return to the United States
-
-
Colorado store that ditched Nike over Kaepernick ad goes out of business
-
Lowe’s is closing 51 stores in the US and Canada
-
Sears’ holiday shopping season is off to a rough start
-
Victoria’s Secret CEO resigns
-
JCPenney’s new CEO says ending losses will be a ‘lengthy process’
-
-
Who knew, Tide does dry cleaning. Now it’s expanding the business
-
Applebee’s just had its best year since 1993
-
Day after Christmas deals just as big a draw as gift returns