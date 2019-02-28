Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

How to avoid disappointment when shopping a store closing sale

Posted 12:59 pm, February 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It can be sad when our favorite stores go out of business and close shop.  As the retail landscape changes many of these stores simply can't compete.  The closings can result in liquidation sales but they can also bring dramatic changes in return policies, questions about un-used gift cards, and warranties. The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to educate themselves when retailers announce store closings in order to avoid disappointment at the point of sale.

