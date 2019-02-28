Last day of skating for the season at Steinberg Rink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The last day of February also marks the final day to get in a skate at Steinberg Rink.

First opened in November 1957, generations of St. Louisans have spent some time skating at Steinberg Rink. It’s the largest outdoor rink in the Midwest and one of the best places to see winter turn into spring.

According to playwright George Bernard Shaw, “A man learns to skate by staggering about and making a fool of himself.” That’s half the fun of winter sports.

“They turn the chiller off, it takes a couple days and the ice slowly melts, depending on the weather, which it looks like it might be a couple weeks this year,” said Jeff Kasal, a concessionaire at Steinberg Skating Rink.