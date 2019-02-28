× Missing child may be headed to Missouri with homeless woman

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-month-old from a home in the 1500 block of Ladd in Wood River, Illinois. Azarah R.L. Wohlert was with a caretaker who is known to have problems with drugs and alcohol. Ashleigh R. Russell, 26, has been identified as the last person Wohlert was with. Police describe her as a homeless person.

Police say that Russell’s vehicle was last seen traveling across the Clark Bridge at around 7am into Missouri. She may be driving a 2017 black Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate ID AX32522.

Call 911 or the Wood River Police Department if you have any information: (618) 251-3114.