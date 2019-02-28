× Suspected carjackers arrested in Soulard

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police arrested two people wanted in connection with an armed carjacking that took place last month in Illinois.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspects were apprehended around 8 p.m. near 12th and McGurk streets in Soulard.

The Illinois State Police said the stolen vehicle was spotted at the Collinsville Walmart and pursued into St. Louis City. Cahokia police were also involved in the pursuit.

