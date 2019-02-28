There may be another round of snow for St. Louis this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A light mix of freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and some spots of sleet will continue through this morning. The precipitation should taper off early this afternoon. Temperatures are well below freezing in the low-to-mid 20s this morning and only minor warming is expected this afternoon, into the mid to upper 20's.

Morning rush hour traffic will be impacted by the ice with untreated surface already slick in some spots. However, the evening rush should be dry.

Tonight, we stay cloudy with nearly steady temperatures in the 20's. There should be a bit of a rebound expected Friday, warming into the 40s.

The weekend brings us our next winter weather watcher. It looks like mainly snow starting Saturday night and lasting well into Sunday. At least a couple of inches may fall. It is still a ways off so things can change. But, it is definitely a storm to watch.

