Ice leads to wrecks all across the metro area

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. - While residents won't have to necessarily deal with snow on Thursday , freezing temperatures overnight caused black ice in some areas.

Officers responded to an accident in Centerville just after 2:00 a.m. on Old Missouri Avenue Highway 157 at Highway 13.

According to authorites, the driver hit a patch of ice which caused her car to crash into a pole.

She was taken to a local hospital.

No word on her condition.

Drivers are being urged to slow down, leave room between cars, do not brake suddenly and do not overcorrect.

TAKE IT SLOW - Roads are slick this morning. Here’s an crash at I-64 Eastbound at Kingshighway. @KHesselFox2 is at MoDOT. I’m headed to the Ill side. Turn to @FOX2now for the latest on the weather and road conditions. pic.twitter.com/nyxebBM0iD — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) February 28, 2019