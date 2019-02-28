Winter Weather Advisory in effect; freezing rain, ice impact travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A patchy light mix of freezing rain, freezing drizzle and some spots of sleet will continue through Thursday morning and will taper off early this afternoon; expect slippery roads and limited visibilities.

Temperatures are well below freezing in the low-to-mid 20s and only minor warming is expected this afternoon into the mid/upper 20s. The morning rush will be impacted by the ice, but the evening rush should be dry.

Tonight we stay cloud with nearly steady temperatures in the 20s with a bit of a rebound expected Friday warming into the 40s.

Check the latest forecast here: FOX2Now.com/Forecast

Grab our app for updates: Android - Apple