ST. LOUIS - Getting a good night’s sleep is tough for parents with young kids. What is also tough is potting training. FOX 2’s Zac Choate is in the thick of it. He spoke with a pediatrician in search of helping other parents.
Zac Choate shares difficulty as parent going through potty training
-
Inaugural high school girls wrestling state championship to start next weekend
-
Blues super fan turns basement into ultimate viewing room
-
New Athens man wins silver medal at Winter X Games
-
Saint Louis FC home opener is March 9
-
Twin magic at Missouri State Wrestling Championships
-
-
Ladue football program recognized by national publication Max Preps
-
Mikolas Looks To Build On 2018 All-Star Season With Cardinals
-
Lafayette grad Voit loving role as Bronx Bomber
-
Missouri Baptist’s basketball team off to Perfect Start
-
Cardinals Winter Warm-Up: Day 2
-
-
Lutheran North in Class 2 State Quarters
-
Disabled athletes celebrated at local sports extravaganza
-
Whitfield’s Blackwell Chooses Mizzou, Honors Late Father