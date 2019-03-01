Arrest warrant issued for St. Louis police chaplain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A felony at large warrant has been issued for the arrest of a St. Louis pastor known for supporting families impacted by gun violence.

Pastor Ronald M. Fraction, 63, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and shooting into a motor vehicle, a Class E felony.

According to the probable cause statement, on February 9, police were called to the Gulf Gas Station on the 5700 block of Natural Bridge. Witnesses told police at least one shot was fired at a vehicle.

Police said surveillance video showed Fraction shooting a gun at a vehicle as it was driving away from him. No word on what led up to the shooting, if the vehicle was struck, or if police have identified the other vehicle or the driver.

Fraction is the pastor at Mount Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in north St. Louis. He has also served as a volunteer chaplain with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for at least five years, according to a spokesperson with the department.

As a pastor and chaplain, Fraction has helped families cope with loss and tragedy, including some highly publicized stories involving children shot while in vehicles.

Deniya Irving, 7, survived being shot in the head during quadruple shooting that killed her parents and another adult in June 2017. Fraction later told our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he hoped people would be more willing to come forward to help police when they witness violence in the city saying, “We must stop the foolishness.”

Fraction was also there for the family of Markel Parker, 6, who was shot several times while riding with his dad and brother to football practice. After that shooting, the Post said Fraction met with prosecutors to push for mandatory minimum sentences for anyone convicted of shooting into a car when a child is a passenger.

In January 2017, Fraction marched with a crowd after Toni Stevenson, 15, was ambushed by masked gunmen while she was driving home from basketball practice. Fraction spoke with Fox 2 at that event about violence in the city.

"We must learn to change our minds and our hearts and our attitudes and do something totally different because the young generation, they are the future," said Fraction. "If there is no young generation, there is no future."