Daycare employee accused of injuring child missing after FOX 2 exposes video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A daycare employee charged after surveillance video showed her tossing a 3-year-old across the room is missing. Investigative reporter Chris Hayes says that Wilma Brown’s name is on the court docket. Just before her scheduled appearance this morning, it was determined she is not in custody. Police could use your help if you know where she is.

According to prosecutors, the child's head was split open at Brighter Day Care and Preschool on Friday, February 1. An ambulance took the girl to the hospital, where she had seven stitches.

In the surveillance video, you can see the girl is standing by a chair for two minutes before a teacher walks across the room towards her. The teacher grabs the child’s arm, drags her, and then throws the girl against a cabinet.

The teacher reportedly sent a note home to parents saying the child fell down.

That teacher, Wilma Brown, was charged with Class B felony child abuse.

A second teacher, Ariana Silver, was charged with Class D felony child abuse after detectives with the North County Police Cooperative reported the original incident and discovered a second case of abuse at the daycare involving a 4-year-old.

According to court documents, daycare surveillance video from February 4 revealed a teacher (Silver), “grabbed a four-year-old by the arm, punctured (the child’s) skin with her fingernails and carried the child by her foot dropping her on a cot.”

Silver was taken into custody and remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Brown remains at large. Her warrant does not include a bond. Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact the North County Police Cooperative.