Family asking for help after child’s prosthetic leg stolen from car

Posted 1:27 pm, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, March 1, 2019

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A child’s prosthetic leg was stolen Thursday night. Josiah’s family is asking for the public’s help to find it.

Karen Frey Stephens posted this message to Facebook Friday: “Josiah’s prosthetic leg was stolen out of the car last night. It is pictured below. The hip area is yellow with minions and the foot had a red tennis shoe on it. It was in a child’s black backpack in the Belleville IL area. Please look in dumpsters, ask your trash man to keep an eye out and if found please return or call me at +16186042814

Thanks in advance”

FOX 2’s Dan Gray is covering this devastating story.  He will be introducing you to this family tonight at 5pm.

 

