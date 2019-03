Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Monster Jam rolls into The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday. But Friday saw a demonstration of “might versus mutt” on the dirt track.

Monster Jam supports Dogs for our Brave, a nonprofit that trains service animals, like Bravo, for veterans.

“So Bravo has been already placed. He is an active service dog with a veteran. His veteran is out of town right now, so I am keeping him and he is getting some additional training,” said Paul Scimone, a Dogs For Our Brave trainer.

Monster Jam was nice enough to invite Fox 2 News and several military families to this sneak peek demo.

The families got to meet the drivers behind The Megalodon monster truck and the four-wheel drive Dalmatian in a sneak peek Friday morning.

And while this four-legged friend took in this four-wheeled fido, come Saturday and Sunday when live action motorsports hit The Dome, leave your dog at home to see this tail-wagging good time.