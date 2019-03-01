Granite City man charged in aggravated kidnapping

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an 18-year-old Granite City man for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend earlier in the week.

According to Lt. Gary Scaggs, a spokesman for the Collinsville Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of W. Woodcrest around 6:30 p.m. on February 25 over reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman was visiting her boyfriend at his residence when her ex-boyfriend, Kejuan Towns, showed up.

Towns allegedly challenged the woman’s boyfriend to step outside and confront him. When everyone went outside, Towns forced the woman into his car and drove off.

The ex-boyfriend is said to have fired several shots in the direction of the victim’s boyfriend.

The victim was let out of the car about a block away. No one was injured in the incident.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged Towns with one count of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Towns turned himself in at the Collinsville Police Department on Friday.