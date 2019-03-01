× ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ just made history

Move over “ER” because “Grey’s Anatomy” just beat you.

With Thursday night’s airing of its 332nd episode, the ABC series became the longest-running medical drama on television.

Titled “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” the episode centered on the character of Jackson (played by Jesse Williams) throwing a party to celebrate the surgery of his mother, Catherine (Debbie Allen). Actress Chandra Wilson, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, directed.

To celebrate, Allen, who also has directed some episodes, posted a video with her and some of her co-stars debating if they were a “TV show” or a “medical drama.”

“We beat ER, that’s all I know,” Allen joked in the video.

The show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, tweeted about the milestone.

“Accomplishing something history-making is an excellent way to close out #BlackHistoryMonth,” Rhimes tweeted. “Well done, #GreysAnantomy15 family!”

“ER” ran from 1994 to 2009 and aired 331 episodes.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is in its 15th season.

In 2017 Rhimes said the show will end once star Ellen Pompeo decides to leave.

“Ellen and I have a pact that I’m going to do the show as long as she’s going to do the show,” Rhimes said. “So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we’re stopping.”