× Man sentenced for Alton saloon shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County judge sentenced a man to 24 years in prison for a May 2017 shooting at an Alton saloon.

According to prosecutors with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on May 13 at the Riverside Saloon.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was shot inside the establishment and rushed to a hospital. He suffered serious injuries to his neck and vertebrae.

Alton police eventually apprehended a suspect, Kerry Coley, after reviewing surveillance footage at the bar.

On December 3, 2018, Coley pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He’ll have to serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.