Man stabbed to death in Crystal City tavern; motive unknown

FESTUS, Mo. – A Festus man who was loved by many dies after being stabbed in the Crystal Tavern. At this time, the motive remains a mystery. It all happened just two doors down from the Crystal City Police Department.

“It’s not a common, not a common crime here,” said Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms.

The chief identified the victim as 34-year-old Keith Dozier. The suspect, 38-year-old Dwayne Bisch, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

“Apparently, the subject entered the bar and went directly to those two subjects and someone instigated this,” Helms said.

It quickly turned deadly. Bisch allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked Dozier.

“It appears (Dozier) was stabbed one time in the chest,” Helms said.

Alex Coleman, Dozier’s friend who manages the kitchen at the tavern, said the tavern has never experienced such a problem.

“It’s a laid-back place,” he said.

Police agreed the tavern was not a problem establishment. Dozier played darts in the bar. People liked him.

“Keith was a really good guy, he didn’t deserve this,” Coleman said. “Always had a smile, always friendly, always respectful, everyone loved him.”

Dozier’s friend, Noel Ort, talked to Dozier just before the stabbing in another bar across the street. Ort described that meeting.

“I hugged him. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love you.’ He hugged me and told me he loved me,” Ort said.

She said after the stabbing, the suspect came to her bar and was dripping blood. His hand was cut. She believes it happened during the stabbing.