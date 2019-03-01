Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

MetroLink security study recommendations released Friday

Posted 5:59 am, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:56AM, March 1, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Today Metro riders will be able to a panel discussion on MetroLink security.

The group Citizens For Modern Transit is hosting a special ‘Talking Transit’ event at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Louis Regional Chamber’s Collaboration Center to share results of the eight-month, $400,000 dollar security assessment of the system study.

The discussion will also address local challenges and the continued help from the community to regain confidence in safe and secure rides aboard MetroLink.

To register online, click here.

