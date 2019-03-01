Missouri man convicted in shooting death of roommate

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Hundreds brave the cold to honor veteran with no family
LEBANON, Mo. – A central Missouri man has been found guilty in the shooting death of his roommate.

A Laclede County jury on Thursday found Travis Clark guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the June 2016 death of 18-year-old Robert Ashbaugh, of Tipton.

According to the probable cause statement, police found Ashbaugh suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest at home he shared with Clark. Witnesses at the home said Clark fatally shot Ashbaugh with a rifle.

KRCG reports Clark told police he was trying to scare Ashbaugh by pointing the rifle at him and the weapon went off, killing him.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

