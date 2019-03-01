MoDOT asking people to avoid traveling Saturday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - MoDOT is asking people to avoid traveling late Saturday night and Sunday during the day because of the expected winter storm. Staff said they will have full crews out over the weekend, meaning they will have more than 200 of their trucks on the roads.

MoDOT staff said one of their biggest concerns is the crowd from Mardis Gras who might still be out late Saturday night. They are asking people who attend Mardi Gras to hit the road early and to head home before the weather moves in. MoDOT said the fewer cars on the road makes more room for their plows.

MoDOT said they will start putting salt down as the snow moves in. They are hoping the pavement temperatures will still be fairly warm at the start of the storm.