Party with a purpose; Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball in City Hall Rotunda

Posted 6:12 am, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:18AM, March 1, 2019

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is gearing up for a big Mardi Gras weekend. The grand parade starts Saturday at 11:00 a.m., but first the Annual Mayor's Ball is tonight at City Hall, benefitting the Mardi Gras Foundation.

This black-tie gala features food, cocktails, dancing, and spectacular entertainment. The funds raised by the Mayor`s Ball have enabled more than $500,000 in community grants in Soulard and downtown.

This is the second celebration for Mayor Lyda Krewson.

FOX 2 will have plenty of live coverage to preview the party!

