ST. LOUIS – Are you addicted to your smartphone? Dr. Rachel Glik joined us to talk about the dangers of cellphone addiction and the national holiday that is fighting against it.

"National Day of Unplugging" lasts from sundown on March 1 to sundown on March 2. The campaign urges people to stay away from smartphones, tablets, computers, and televisions and opt for human connection, relaxation, and reflection.

