Legendary rock ‘n roll band, Chicago will play the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, June 30th! Tickets go on sale today at 10am for these rock ‘n roll Hall of Famers but we have tickets you can win!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, March 1st. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.