Students celebrating reading for Dr. Suess’ birthday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Friday is national Doctor Seuss Day. It is also known as National Read Across America Day. The National Education Association started this initiative as part of Read Across America. They encourage schools and communities across the country to celebrate reading.

National Read Across America Day is usually held on March 2nd. That’s the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel, the author we know as Doctor Seuss. This year his birthday falls on a Saturday and schools will not be open. So the special event is being celebrated one day earlier.