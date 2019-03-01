Tim’s Travels: ‘Monster Jam’ March 2-3 at America’s Center at the Dome

ST. LOUIS -It's time to rev up your engines and buckle your seat belts, Monster Jam is back for another wild ride in St. Louis! The shows will take place March 2-3 at The Dome at America's Center.
Tim Ezell talks about the Pit Party where kids can get down in the dirt before the show to see the trucks up close and meet their favorite drivers.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Monster Jam
America's Center at the Dome
Sat, March 2 at 7pm
Sun, March 3 at 3pm
Tickets start at just $15
Ticketmaster.com