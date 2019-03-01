Tim’s Travels: ‘Monster Jam’ March 2-3 at America’s Center at the Dome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -It's time to rev up your engines and buckle your seat belts, Monster Jam is back for another wild ride in St. Louis! The shows will take place March 2-3 at The Dome at America's Center.

Tim Ezell talks about the Pit Party where kids can get down in the dirt before the show to see the trucks up close and meet their favorite drivers.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Monster Jam

America's Center at the Dome

Sat, March 2 at 7pm

Sun, March 3 at 3pm

Tickets start at just $15

Ticketmaster.com