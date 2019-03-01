Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, March 2-3, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3, 2019

St. Louis Mardi Gras: Grand Parade

Date: Saturday, March 2 Venue: Starting at Busch Stadium and Ending at Anheuser-Busch Brewery

Parade Begins at 11:00am

The parade begins just south of Busch Stadium and winds through the streets of Downtown South and Soulard to the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Krewes from over 100 floats will toss over 10,000,000 strands of beads and other sought-after goodies to celebratory masses gathered along the route. After the parade, stick around to enjoy entertainment including the Bud Light Block Party, the High Heel Drag Race, and a giant post-parade street party and celebration held throughout Soulard.

http://stlmardigras.org/events/bud-light-grand-parade

Morpho Mardi Gras

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 2-3 Venue: The Butterfly House, Faust Park

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $8.00, $5 children 3-12 and seniors

Bring your krewe to the carnival during the months of February and March. Join the party at our Bug Parade, make a masquerade mask, and immerse yourself in a sea of blue as the Butterfly House floods the tropical Conservatory with thousands of blue morpho butterflies.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/butterfly-house/

Art in Bloom

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 2-3 Venue: Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park

Time: 10am-5pm both days Admission: Free - Tickets needed for auditorium programs & demos

Art in Bloom is the Museum’s annual celebration of flowers and fine art. Dozens of works from the Museum’s collection will be imaginatively interpreted through floral design by talented florists. In addition, the festival includes floral presentations and lectures, family activities, dining, and shopping.

http://www.slam.org/artinbloom/

Orchid Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday March 2-3 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $5.00 per person (ages 3 and up) in addition to regular Garden admission

Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis brimming with vibrant blooming orchids at the Orchid Show, a once-a-year opportunity to view a rotating display of hundreds of orchids from the Garden's expansive living collection. Free for Garden members.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/orchid-show.aspx

Monster Jam

Date: Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3 Venue: The Dome at America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 7:00pm Sunday: 3:00pm Tickets start at $15.00

Jaw dropping displays and gravity defying feats from some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger, Max D, El Toro Loco, and many more. Our world class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits.

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/st-louis-mo/mar-02-2019-mar-03-2019

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, March 2 Venue: Enterprise Center

Time: 7:00pm Tickets start around $42.00

Vs. Dallas Stars

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-03-01/CT

Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball

Date: Saturday, March 2 Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Time: 2:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. George Mason University

http://www.slubillikens.com/SportSelect.dbml?SPID=93215&SPSID=632626&DB_OEM_ID=27200

Rock of Ages: Tenth Anniversary Tour

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 2-3 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets start at $35.00

Broadway’s best party is turning up the volume to ten! Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, ROCK OF AGES captures the iconic era that was the big bad 1980s Hollywood. Know What Love Is, Feel the Noise, and Take Your Best Shot at one of the Sunset Strip’s last epic venues, a place where the legendary Stacee Jaxx returns to the stage and rock-n-roll dreamers line up to turn their fantasies into reality.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/rock-of-ages

2019 Spring Chess Classic

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 2-3 Venue: St. Louis Chess Club

Time: 1:00pm both days Spectator Tickets: $10.00

The 2019 Spring Chess Classic is the first of four tournaments each year featuring international chess professionals. The Spring Chess Classic is comprised of two 10-player Round Robin tournaments. Over the course of 10 days, these competitors will battle for more than $30,000 in prize money and gain valuable experience in top-level events.

https://www.uschesschamps.com/2019-spring-chess-classic/2019-spring-chess-classic