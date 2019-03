Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 1, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, March 1, 2019. Segment One featured highlights of these high school basketball games: (Boys): McCluer North vs Webster Groves (Girls): Nerinx Hall vs Webster Groves. Our Zac Choate was live in St Peters with (Boys): Francis Howell vs Zumwalt South with post sound from Coach Kurt Jacob from Francis Howell. Fox 2 also brought you (Boys): CBC vs De Smet and (Girls): Kirkwood vs Parkway Central. Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan joined Fox 2's Charlie Marlow to discuss Coach Jay Blossom's retirement along with a discussion of more scores from around the region.

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show. Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan joined Fox 2's Charlie Marlow to discuss Vashon's and Trinity's continuing efforts to get to the state championships.