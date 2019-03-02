× More than 400 file to grow or sell medical pot in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) – More than 400 pre-applications from potential marijuana growers and sellers have already been filed with the state of Missouri, months before licenses will be awarded.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that potential businesses have already paid more than $3 million in application fees, even though the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services won’t begin accepting formal applications for dispensaries, cultivation facilities, and manufacturing plants until August.

Missouri voters approved a ballot measure in November allowing for marijuana to treat a wide variety of ailments. The state is still drafting rules and regulations for how the program will be operated.

The state will distribute a minimum of 24 dispensary licenses to each of the eight congressional districts. In some districts, potential applicants already far exceed that number.