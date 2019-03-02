Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Police say man found dead outside Springfield hotel room

Posted 8:34 pm, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33PM, March 2, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found dead outside a Springfield hotel room.

Police say officers were called to the Ozark Inn for a welfare check early Saturday morning and found the body of 29-year-old Calvin Allen, of Springfield. Police say it appears Allen died of a gunshot wound, and investigators are treating the dead as a homicide.

Police say they currently have no suspect and are asking for the public’s help in providing any information in the case.

