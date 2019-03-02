Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

The Thread: More Than A Meal

Posted 9:00 am, March 2, 2019, by

When is a meal more than a meal? When it's a part of a bigger mission. Tim stops by Grace Meat + Three for some food and fellowship, learning about the meaning and message behind the meal. Along the way, Tim shares about a retail space in Ladue that serves a greater purpose, a boutique in Troy, IL that moves to the need of foster families, and a coffee shop reopening in Ferguson that is brewing up a big batch of community. Oh yeah, Tim is also serving up some great comfort food! Come sit a spell and join the
fun, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.