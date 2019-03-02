× Washington County deputies searching for armed suspects

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO – Washington County Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 2 armed suspects.

The suspects, 26-year-old Corey R. Cain, and 27-year-old Jillisa D. Portell are alleged to have forced their way into a residence Saturday and are believed to be connected to other incidents in the county. Law enforcement was closing in on the two, but the duo slipped away into a wooded area near Radio Station Road.

Cain is a white male, 5 foot 10 inches,m 150 pounds, slim build, brown eyes, hair and was last seen wearing camo or black jacket with blue jeans and carrying an AR style rifle. Portell is a white female, 5 foot 4 inches, 120 pounds, hazel eyes, blonde hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a camo jacket.

If you have seen Cain and/or Portell, please call 911 or your local law enforcement.