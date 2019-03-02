Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Washington County deputies searching for armed suspects

Posted 10:48 pm, March 2, 2019, by

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO  – Washington County Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 2 armed suspects.

The suspects, 26-year-old Corey R. Cain, and 27-year-old Jillisa D. Portell are alleged to have forced their way into a residence Saturday and are believed to be connected to other incidents in the county.  Law enforcement was closing in on the two, but the duo slipped away into a wooded area near Radio Station Road.

Cain is a white male, 5 foot 10 inches,m 150 pounds, slim build, brown eyes, hair and was last seen wearing camo or black jacket with blue jeans and carrying an AR style rifle.  Portell is a white female, 5 foot 4 inches, 120 pounds, hazel eyes, blonde hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a camo jacket.

If you have seen Cain and/or Portell, please call 911 or your local law enforcement.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.