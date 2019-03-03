Area residents digging out from another weekend winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Another round of winter weather has St. Louisans busy on a Sunday as they try to tackle the snow before the work week begins.

The roads look to be pretty clear at this hour especially the interstates. Travel shouldn’t Be a major issue for Monday morning as long as you dug out your car and shoveled your driveway Sunday.

Winter weather makes it anything but a lazy Sunday for many St. Louisans.

“I’m not going to have any energy to do this tomorrow morning so when I’m thinking about getting up and getting ready to teach at 630 it’s better if I get this done now so I don’t have to worry about it,” said Scott Kreher, Brentwood resident.

Many are digging out their cars, shoveling their driveways and laying down salt. And hardware stores are pulling back out their winter supplies.

“We’ve been bringing boxes and boxes in and they buy it from the shelves and we just keep unpacking it,” said James Andrews, Westlake Ace Hardware Assistant Manager.

Ice melt, especially the pet safe version is their biggest selling item.

“They can call in to make sure we still have some but we still have a pretty good stock of Paw Pal, calcium chloride but we, unfortunately, we are out of the potassium chloride or Earthwise,” said Andrews.

But with a cold start to the week, many are also trying to make sure their cars are prepared, stocking up on lock deicer, window scrapers, and window wash.

“It took me about an hour and a half to clean everything off and obviously you want to get all of the areas and be safe because you don’t want to little kid to slip and you don’t want your dog to get hurt I had to definitely make sure you do a thorough job and get everything done,” said Alex Aubel, shopper.

That’s why Many are spending their Sunday digging out to make it to work and school on time come Monday morning.

“Well you have to make up 20 minutes early because you know you need to frost the car and then it’s always going to be a journey to get the kids ready too,” said Kreher.

And since many school districts are already out of snow days, it would mean adding extra time at the end of the year. Needless to say many are ready for winter to be over.

“I’m originally from Florida so this is pretty brutal for me I’m definitely over it,” said Kreher.

Because so many of the snowstorms have had this weekend have hit on a weekend, private snow plow companies say they had a good season. They also plan to check any of the problems spots around 3 a.m.