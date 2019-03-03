Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Isaac Bruce Talks Hall of Fame Snub and XFL in St. Louis

Isaac Bruce was back in town.   That's become a common sentence in his retirement.    This past week the Isaac Bruce Foundation teamed up with the Buddy Fund to distribute a $10,000 check to Gateway Stem High School.  The school will use the money to refurbish their weight room.  FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne catches up with the Rams legend.

