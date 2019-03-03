New podcast: ‘$#*!storm: Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’ve all taken shots at our local TV Meteorologist at one point or another. Why is it so difficult to just figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin, why won’t mother nature just play along? Take it from five experienced forecasters who know all too well, predicting the unpredictable isn’t easy. There is a new podcast that discusses the topic hosted by some of the top meteorologists in the midwest.

Co-Hosts (in order of appearance):

Joe Lauria, Meteorologist, FOX 4 Kansas City

Amber Alexander, Meteorologist, WHO

Glenn Zimmerman, Chief Meteorologist FOX 2 St. Louis

Brian Wilkes, Chief Meteorologist FOX 59 Indianapolis

James Zahara, Chief Meteorologist WQAD

