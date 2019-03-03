New podcast: ‘$#*!storm: Why We Love to Hate Our Meteorologists’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’ve all taken shots at our local TV Meteorologist at one point or another. Why is it so difficult to just figure out how much snow is actually going to fall? Pouring rain, days of snow, temperatures swings that make your head spin, why won’t mother nature just play along? Take it from five experienced forecasters who know all too well, predicting the unpredictable isn’t easy. There is a new podcast that discusses the topic hosted by some of the top meteorologists in the midwest.
Co-Hosts (in order of appearance):
- Joe Lauria, Meteorologist, FOX 4 Kansas City
- Amber Alexander, Meteorologist, WHO
- Glenn Zimmerman, Chief Meteorologist FOX 2 St. Louis
- Brian Wilkes, Chief Meteorologist FOX 59 Indianapolis
- James Zahara, Chief Meteorologist WQAD
Topics discussed in the podcast:
- Why predicting snow days out is so difficult (Lauria)
- The frustrations real mets have with “social media-olorgists” and why you can’t simply rely on social or apps to get your weather (Alexander)
- The Winter Warm Front? Why it often fools us….(do we all just want it so bad!) (Zimmerman)
- Spring Severe Weather is approaching….How Watches and Warnings came to be….(Wilkes)
- Understanding how we track approaching storms and how hard it is to nail it (Zahara)