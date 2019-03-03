Snow falling in St. Louis through Sunday afternoon

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Posted 7:33 am, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, March 3, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Snow is expected to fall Sunday through the afternoon.  Because of the rapid movement of the storm snowfall totals have decreased a bit with 2 to 4 inches now expected in a band centered along I-70 and running across metro St. Louis.  Amounts will be lighter south towards Farmington where 1 to 2 inches are expected.

The snow will end around midday with gusty winds and cold temperatures taking over into this afternoon and tonight.  Overnight lows will dip into the single digits tonight with wind chills well below zero.  Dangerous cold is expected for the morning hours Monday.

