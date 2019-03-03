× St. Louis City winter shelter and outreach operations activated for Sunday night

ST. LOUIS – Sunday night lows are expected to be cold enough for the City of St. Louis to activate its Winter Shelter and Outreach Operations.

From 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening until Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. the warming station will be open for those who need shelter from the cold weather.

According to city officials, they are working with area non-profits and the faith community to ensure homeless men, women, and children have a safe place to spend the night. 100 additional cots are being made available for homeless sheltering and support.

Individual or families who may need shelter should go to the intersection of Market and 13th Streets between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00p.m. where a St. Louis Metro Warming Bus will be parked, providing relief from the cold.

Anyone in need of help can call the United Way at 211.