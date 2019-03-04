Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Alice Cooper coming to St. Louis this summer

Posted 11:56 am, March 4, 2019, by

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Alice Cooper, “The Godfather of Shock Rock,” is coming to St. Louis this summer as part of a North American tour.

Cooper will tour with Grammy Award-winning hard rock band Halestorm. The two groups will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 25.

Tour tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have the ability to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time until March 7 at 10 p.m. via CitiPrivatePass.com. Fan club and other VIP packages will be available on AliceCooper.com/tour and Halestormrocks.com/tour.

