× Arrest warrant issued for teen in connection to St. Louis homicide

ST. LOUIS – A warrant has been issued for the arrest for a 17-year-old charged in connection to the murder of a north St. Louis man in January.

According to probable cause statement, Lashawn Clayburn is wanted for the murder of 26-year- old Chrishaun Hillard who was found dead in a vacant residence which was previously owned by Clayburn’s grandparents.

A possible motive was not immediately disclosed by police.

Anyone who sees Clayborn is asked to call 911 immediately.