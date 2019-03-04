Chaifetz talks friendship with Majerus, and passion for SLU

Doctor Richard Chaifetz talks about his friendship with the Billikens former coach Rick Majerus. The SLU alum also explains his philanthropy towards his alma mater in this visit with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.
