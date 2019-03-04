Chesterfield City Council unanimously approves resolution opposing ‘Better Together’ city-county merger plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - The City of Chesterfield doesn't want anything to do with 'Better Together's' version of a proposed city-council merger. On Monday night, the city council unanimously approved a resolution opposing the plan.

Chesterfield's City Council has already gone on the record in opposition of the 'Better Together' plan, and did so again on Monday, joining University City and Florissant in approving resolutions in recent weeks.

Many are upset the merger requires a statewide vote. The City of Chesterfield also posted how much debt the county would have to take on from the city if the proposed plan passed. Chesterfield's resolution said the county would have to take on "$2.8 billion dollars in debt."

Monday night's resolution spoke in opposition to the 'Better Together' plan but it doesn't oppose any merger. Instead, it supports what's known as a board of freeholders, which would allow the governor, county executive and the mayor of St. Louis to appoint a group to come up with a new merger proposal.