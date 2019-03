× Crews respond to two-story building fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story building in north St. Louis Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Ashland Avenue at Paris.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where heavy smoke was seen coming from the first and second floor.

No word on the cause of the fire.

